India News | 390 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District; Count 11,202

Pune, Jun 12 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 390 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 tally to 11,202, a health official said on Friday.

The death toll reached 471 with 11 succumbing to the infection, he said.

"Of the 390 cases, 273 are in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 9,166 patients. However, 142 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said.

With 63 new cases in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, the COVID-19 figure there went up to 1,078.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, in civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area increased to 958, he said.

