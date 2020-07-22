Nashik, Jul 22 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 10,454 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 390 such patients, the health officials said.

The virus claimed eight more lives in the district, which took the death toll in the district to 420, they said.

Of the eight deceased, five were from areas within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, two from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon town.

So far, 83 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 221 in NMC limits, 98 in other parts of the district. Eighteen others were from areas outside the district, who were receiving treatment here.

Of the total number of positive patients, 6,416 were from Nashik city, 2,667 from other parts of the district and 1,217 from Malegaon, the administration said.

So far, 7,370 patients were discharged following their recovery, of whom 400 recovered on Wednesday alone.

