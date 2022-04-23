New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly killing a BJP member in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ujjawal alias Gaurav (26) and Saurabh Kataria (18), residents of Mayur Vihar Phase-III; and Raja (22) and Bittu (29), residents of Gharoli Village, they said.

The deceased, identified as Jitender Choudhary (42) alias Jeetu, was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday at around 9.15 pm.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Chaudhary, a resident of Pocket-C, Mayur Vihar, was shot by some unknown persons and had been taken to the hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Police reached Metro Hospital, Noida in Uttar Pradesh where the victim had been declared brought dead, they said.

During investigation, police scanned around 500 CCTV cameras installed in the area. On the basis of the clues obtained from the CCTV footages as well as from local intelligence, the four suspects were identified, the DCP said.

During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in the crime. They were arrested on Saturday, she said.

The officer said there was a long-standing rivalry between the victim and Ujjwal due to which the incident happened, however, further investigation in the case is underway.

Ujjawal runs a security agency in Mayur Vihar Phase-III, while Raja and Bittu were previously involved in a case of attempt to murder.

