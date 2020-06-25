Noida (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Four members of a gang involved in motorcycle robberies in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have been arrested in Greater Noida and over 20 stolen two-wheelers recovered, police said on Thursday.

The accused were held during a police check in Jewar area while they were riding on two stolen motorcycles, the police said.

Also Read | Conduct of Chinese Side Along LAC is Reflective of Complete Disregard to Existing Agreements, Says MEA: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

So far, 21 stolen motorcycles have been recovered from the gang and 11 of them have been traced to their owners, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"They are notorious robbers who have lifted vehicles from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Faridabad, among NCR areas, and also from other districts such as Aligarh," Singh added.

Also Read | Krepling's Remote Work Model as COVID-19 Gains Continue.

He said the accused have given information to the police which may result in recovery of some more stolen vehicles.

Those held have been identified as Nitin, Bablu, Rahul and Rajbharti, the police said, adding an FIR has been lodged against them at Jewar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)