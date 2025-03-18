Imphal, Mar 18 (PTI) Four members of proscribed outfits in Manipur were arrested in the last 24 hours from Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, police said on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army was apprehended from Langol Game Village Zone III in Imphal West district, a senior officer said. He has been identified as Lourembam Brojen Singh.

The police also arrested a member of the proscribed Prepak/Uppk from Shamurou Naorem Chaprou Makha Leikai area in the same district, the officer said. Arrested militant Romiyo Singh was allegedly involved in extortion from people, government employees and local shopkeepers, he said.

Outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) cadre Laishram Tomba Singh was apprehended from his residence in Haoreibei Mayai Leikai area in Imphal West district, the police said. Singh was also involved in extortion.

Another active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Khundrakpam Michael Singh, was arrested from Ningthoukhong Kha Keirungbam Leikai in Bishnupur district, the officer said.

Acting on his inputs, one 9 mm pistol with an empty magazine and ammunition were recovered, he said.

Security forces recovered three arms, four hand grenades with detonators and other articles from Ngariyan Hill in Imphal East district on Monday.

The Manipur Police and several other security forces have been conducting search operations across the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

