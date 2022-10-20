Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): An explosion occurred at an illegal cracker factory in the Banmore police station area in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

Morena district collector B Karthikeyan said, "Four persons have died so far and seven persons have been critically injured. They are referred to Gwalior and Morena Hospital. One child who was buried under the debris has been rescued."

Also Read | Delhi University First Merit List: Nearly 61,000 Candidates Have Already Accepted Allotted … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The reason for the blast was yet to be known, whether it was a firecracker, a gas cylinder or something else. The reason would be known after the FSL report. The rescue operation was on, the collector added.

The three seriously injured in the blast were admitted at Jaya Arogya hospital's Trauma Centre, Gwalior.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Fit of Rage, Buries Body in Backyard in Sambalpur.

Superintendent of Jaya Arogya Hospital, Dr RK Dhakad said, "The condition of two people who got burnt are very serious. One is completely burned and the other is around 95 per cent burned. Another seriously injured is also undergoing treatment at the trauma centre. The doctors and staff of the hospital have been alerted. There is a possibility that more injured people may come".

Earlier, Inspector General (IG) Chambal range Rajesh Chawal has confirmed the news. He told ANI that three persons died, seven sustained injuries and one person was missing in the incident. A few people were suspected to be buried under the debris of the factory.

On getting the information about the incident, the police and the administrative official reached the spot along with JCB and started the rescue operation, he added.

Firecrackers for Diwali were being prepared in the factory. The entire building was damaged in the blast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)