Bahraich (UP), May 11 (PTI) Four people died and five more were injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle here on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Churai Purwa village under the Jarwal Road police station area, they said.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the car collided with a roadside tree, police added.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Kumar (31) and Kshamarani (30) of Barabanki who were on the motorcycle, and Pawan Kumar (30) and his five-year-old son Aditya of Kaiserganj in Bahraich who were in the car.

According to police, five other occupants of the car also sustained injuries. Three of them have been admitted to a nearby community health centre, while the other two suffered critical injuries and were referred to the Bahraich Medical College.

