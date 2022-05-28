Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): At least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house's wall in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, said police on Saturday.

"Today in the wee hours a cylinder blasted in a residence in Mulakaledu village in Anantapur. Due to the impact of the blast neighboring residence's wall collapsed and crushed four members to death and two severely injured. Immediately after receiving information police reached the spot and began a rescue operation," said Faqeerappa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Anantapur.

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on His Birth Anniversary.

The injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the morgue for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further probe is on. (ANI)

Also Read | RBI To Adopt Graded Approach To Introduce 'Central Bank Digital Currency' To Ensure Conformity With Objectives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)