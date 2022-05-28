New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Mother Bharti, on his birth anniversary."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary and said his "sacrifices will continue to give us inspiration and strength". Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh And Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Veer Savarkar on His Death Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

"Tributes to the symbol of nationalism, freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. Savarkar ji's life is a classic example of how one can live for the country. His sacrificing life will continue to give us inspiration and strength," he tweeted.

Shah further said that his unparalleled contribution to the freedom movement and his efforts to remove untouchability from society can never be forgotten.

"Veer Savarkar ji received two life imprisonment in one life and the inhuman tortures of the dungeon could not deter his resolve to take Mother Bharati to the ultimate glory," Shah added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Veer Savarkar and said that the effective role he played in India's freedom struggle is inspiring.

"Veer Savarkar was the epitome of courage, determination and sacrifice. The effective role he played in India's freedom struggle is inspiring. His entire life was devoted to the service of the country and society. I bow down to such a brave Savarkar on his birth anniversary," Singh said in a tweet.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on 28 May 1883 in Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

