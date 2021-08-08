Ghaziabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Four men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing Rs 15 lakh from the bank account of a businessman here, police said.

The accused, identified as as Vipin, Trilok, Bhanu and Deepak, had fabricated a fake Aadhaar card of businessman Gaurav Gupta and thereafter obtained an ATM card of his account, Superintendent of Police city (first) Nipun Agarwal told reporters.

A team of Madhuban Bapudham Police and cyber cell crime arrested the accused at 9:00 am after receiving information, police said, adding that they were nabbed beneath the over-bridge of Laal Kuan.

An FIR was lodged at Madhuban Bapudham police station against the accused under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint by Gupta, police said.

Since then, police teams were trying to unveil the forgery done by them, they said.

The accused confessed that they were buying goods and withdrawing money after obtaining ATM cards from the accounts of targeted persons, police said.

Three Aadhaar cards, Rs 5 lakh cash, one SUV car, 10 mobile phones, two pan cards, 23 ATM cards, five cheque books, and electrical home appliances were recovered from their homes, Agarwal added.

