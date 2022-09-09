New Delhi, Sep 9: Four people were injured on Friday morning when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market, officials said.

See pic:

Delhi | No casualties reported till now, 4 persons injured in Azad market building collapse: DCP North District, Sagar Singh Kalsi pic.twitter.com/AZ6CWIawOa — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading.

Watch video:

Area so congested can’t even bring a JCB to move/shift or carry the debris. Families told to vacate nearby homes. This is going to be a night-long effort by the @NDRFHQ #housecollapse #AzadMarket pic.twitter.com/iKG0j84fSc — Milan Sharma MSD (@Milan_reports) September 9, 2022

"Four people have been injured in the incident as of now. Prima facie, it appears that the building collapsed due to overload. No one was staying in it," he added. The injured were hospitalised, Kalsi said.

Further details are awaited.

