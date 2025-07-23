Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Four Kanwar pilgrims were killed and others injured when a speeding car hit them on the Gwalior-Shivpuri link road in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. The accident occurred near Sheetla Mata Mandir Tiraha under the jurisdiction of Jhansi Road Police station, a police officer said.

The incident took place on the Gwalior-Shivpuri link road, where the Kanwariyas were walking on the roadside. A car traveling at high speed had a burst tire, causing the driver to lose control and collide with the pilgrims.

Four Kanwariyas died in the accident, while six others sustained injuries. Three of the deceased died on the spot, and one succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officer added.

The police rushed to the scene, admitted the injured to the hospital, and are investigating the matter.

Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan said, "We received information that an incident has happened on the Sheetla Mata Highway (Gwalior-Shivpuri link road) in which some Kanwar pilgrims were hit by a speeding car. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and found three persons had died on the spot while three other persons who were seriously injured were admitted to JAH (Jaya Arogya Hospital). Among the injured, one more person died during treatment."

The officer further said that all the people were residents of Sidhauna village under the limits of Ghatigaon Police Station. They were carrying Jal (water) from a Shiva temple located in Bhadawana and were going to their village.

"The family of the deceased said that there were thirteen people in total, out of which six people were injured and four among the injured died. The family members said that a vehicle was coming at a high speed and its tyre burst, due to which it became uncontrolled and collided with the Kanwar pilgrims walking on the roadside," the CSP said.

She added that the vehicle involved in the accident was found at the incident site and further complete information about the vehicle was being collected.

"We have identified the owner of the vehicle. As of now, we have not found anyone who was travelling in the car at the spot yet though efforts are on to trace them at earliest," the officer added. (ANI)

