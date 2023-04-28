Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Four persons died and one was injured after a truck hit a moving tractor in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Netra village when the overspeeding truck crashed into the tractor from behind, killing four and injuring one person, Sumerpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rameshwar Bhati said.

The deceased were identified as Ranaram, Hiraram, Bharat and tractor driver Savaram, the police said, adding that the injured victim has been admitted to Sumerpur Hospital.

The dead bodies have been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted once their family members arrive, Bhati said.

The truck has been seized and officials are trying to nab the absconding driver, he added.

