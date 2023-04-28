Hinjewadi, April 28: A wedding venue in Pune's Hadapsar turned into a fighting ring after an argument over leftover Gulab Jamun turned violent. The incident took place at Rajyog Mangal Karyalaya in Shewalewadi on April 22. Several people got injured in the deadly fight. The ones were taken to a hospital for treatment. A case was registered after the event manager made a complaint.

According to a report published by the Indian Express, Dipanshu Gupta, the manager of the event, complained to the Hadapsar police station. Per the reports, a wedding ceremony was held on Sunday for the Lokhande and Kambale families, and Sanjay Lokhande booked the hall. The wedding function was held at 1:30 pm. After the wedding rituals, the food was served. Many guests left after having food. The incident took place at 6 pm when one of the relatives went to check how much food was left and requested to take home the leftovers. Bihar Shocker: Teenager Stabbed to Death, Another Injured Over DJ Song Dispute at Wedding Ceremony in Katihar.

Since there were a lot of leftovers, the manager allowed them to take some. The guests then started packing boxes with Gulab Jamun. The complainant intervened and informed them that the dessert was not for their event was prepared how much food was left and requested to take home the leftovers. But the guests did not listen. An argument broke out between the event manager and the wedding guests. One thing led to another, and the guests started thrashing the manager. Punjab: Wedding Venue Turns Into Fighting Ring After Clash Erupts Over Dowry Demand in Fazilka (Watch Video).

In another incident, a scuffle over a wedding song ended severely for a teenager in Bihar's Katihar. The 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by unidentified persons after an argument over a song played by the disc jockey during a wedding ceremony turned violent on Thursday night. Another teenager suffered injuries in the knife attack.

