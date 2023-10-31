Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): At least four persons died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle fell in a gorge in the Nawagabra area of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday, said Officials.

The injured are being treated in a nearby hospital.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

