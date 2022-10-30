Aizawl, Oct 29 (PTI) At least four people were killed and 18 injured on Saturday after an oil tanker met with an accident and exploded in Mizoram's Aizawl district, about 18 km east of the state capital, police said.

Five of the injured are in critical condition, they said.

The incident occurred around 6 pm when the Champhai-bound tanker carrying about 22,000 litres of petrol met with an accident in the vicinity of Tuirial airfield, the police said.

The tanker caught fire and exploded when locals were trying to collect the petrol leaking from it, they said.

Four people were charred to death and 18 injured in the explosion, they said.

The injured were rushed to the Synod Hospital in Aizawl and a primary health centre in Thingsul village, they said.

Further details are awaited.

