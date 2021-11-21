Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Four people were killed in a collision between a van and a container truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the Manor area of Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday.

As many as eight others have also been injured in the accident.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested.

"Four people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a van and a container truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Manor area of Palghar, Maharashtra today," Palghar Police informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)