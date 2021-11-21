Trichy, November 21: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old youth repeatedly in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy district. The accused knew the rape survivor from childhood. The girl’s parents filed a police complaint against the youth. The accused was arrested by the police on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl in Lucknow, Arrested.

The girl is studying in an aided school in Trichy. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused lured the girl to his house by saying that he loved her. The youth then sexually assaulted the girl. In the complaint, the rape survivor’s mother alleged that the accused had come to their house and sexually assaulted the girl several times. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Blackmailed And Raped Repeatedly For Past One Year By Two Men in Halvad; Case Registered.

The police launched a manhunt operation to nab the youth. He was arrested on Friday by all-women police under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination. After the arrest, the accused was sent to judicial custody. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

In a similar incident that surfaced earlier this month, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a relative in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. The accused is a maternal uncle of the minor girl. He reportedly raped the minor girl several times in the past five months. The police arrested the accused.

