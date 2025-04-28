Bhandara, April 28: Four persons were killed after an SUV collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, police said. The accident occurred around 9.45 pm on Sunday when the SUV with five occupants, including the driver, was heading towards Nagpur from Balaghat, a senior official told PTI.

He said the SUV was trying to overtake a vehicle when it collided head-on with a container truck. Four occupants of the vehicle died, while the driver sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR), and further investigations are underway, he said.

