Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Four men have been arrested here for allegedly strangling a cab driver to death using a towel over an argument on non-payment of travel fare, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Rupesh, Sanjay, Ankur and Sunny who are all residents of Ghaziabad district, they said.

The incident happened on August 30 when the four men returned back to the district from a trip to Ganga river barrage in Bijnor district. The cab driver Shivam Pal asked for the payment of Rs 23,000 that was agreed upon by the two parties before they went on the journey, police said.

After returning to the same spot in Ghaziabad, the four men asked the driver to drop them further off at Govindpuram in the district which Pal refused to do. The accused, then, paid the dues to the driver.

Instead of getting out of the car, one of the four accused used a gamcha (towel) and strangled Pal to death.

They drove the car to Kushaliya village where the driver's body was thrown out onto the fields and the vehicle left behind there.

The car's owner Bijendra, who is the deceased car driver's uncle, lodged a missing complaint at Masuri police station and an FIR was registered the same day.

Pal's body was found in a maize field the following day.

On Saturday, a police team arrested the four men near a private business management institute, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

The taxi was parked at a private amusement park in Duhai village on Delhi-Meerut road.

