Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for coronavirus here on Thursday, taking the tally in the union territory to 450, as per a medical bulletin.

Three members of a family were among the fresh cases, it said.

A total of 22 COVID-19 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 389 people have been cured of coronavirus so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,938 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 7,457 tested negative while reports of 29 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

There are 55 active cases as of now in the city. Six people have so far died of coronavirus in the city, it said. PTI CHS VSD

