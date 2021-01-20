Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Haryana reported four more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 2,997 on Wednesday, while 105 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2.67 lakh, the Health Department said.

Two more deaths were from Yamunanagar, while a fatality each was reported from Panipat and Gurgaon, according to a bulletin.

Among other districts to report new cases included Gurgaon (16), Panchkula (18) and Faridabad (18).

The number of active cases in the state were 1,734, while as many as 2.62 lakh people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 98.23 per cent.

