India News | 4 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Chandigarh, Total Tally 293

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Four more persons, including a woman who had returned from Canada, tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the total tally of cases in the Union territory to 293.

Among the new patients, two women were residents of the city's worst-hit Bapu Dham Colony. While another is a 40-year-old man, resident of Khuda Ali Sher area, according to an official health bulletin.

The fourth case in the 27-year-old woman who returned from Toronto in Canada, it stated.

Of the total COVID-19 tally of the city, 90 cases are active. Chandigarh has so far reported four deaths due to the infection, the bulletin stated.

A total of 4,785 samples have been tested so far and of them, 4,478 samples are negative and reports of 13 samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner ordered prohibition of movement of people for non-essential services between 9 pm to 5 am.

"Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order stated.

Section 188 of the IPC deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

