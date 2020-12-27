Aizawl, Dec 27 (PTI) Mizoram on Sunday reported four new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,182, an official said.

Two cases were reported from Lawngtlai district, while one case each was reported from Aizawl and Lunglei districts, the official said.

One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and two females were among the newly infected people, he said.

One patient has developed symptoms of COVID-19 while the others were asymptomatic.

According to the state health department, the state now has 128 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,046 people have recovered from the virus.

Mizoram has also reported eight COVID-19 deaths so far, it said.

Altogether, 1,76,131 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 375 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 96.75 per cent, while the infection rate is 2.40 per cent.

