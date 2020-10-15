Mathura (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Four alleged Popular Front of India activists, who were arrested when they were gong to Hathras, were quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district for around five hours, an official said.

The team was given a green signal by the chief judicial magistrate to interrogate the suspects on Tuesday. The ED questioned them at the temporary jail of the Highway police station, the official said.

The four were arrested while they were on their way to Hathras, the home to the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.

The police had identified the arrested persons as Siddique from Malappuram, Kerala; Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists said Siddique Kappan was a senior Delhi-based journalist working for several Malayalam media houses. PTI

