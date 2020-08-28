Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir.

Kumar said that the Shopian police were informed that 4-5 terrorists were in an orchard in the Kiloora area. When the security forces cordoned off the area and started the search, they fired on them.

"Four terrorists have been killed while one has been captured, who is being questioned," said Kumar.

Kumar said, "Out of the four terrorists killed, Shakoor Ahmed Parray was the most important. He was a special police officer (SPO) and was later made a constable. He had fled with 4 AK-47s and joined terrorists."

"Parray formed a group, Al-Badr and recruited 10 youths out of which 5 have been killed," he said.

According to IG Kumar, "No police personnel have been injured in the encounter in the Kiloora area of the Shopian district."

"We will increase our operations from November in order to eliminate remaining terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security officials in the Kiloora area of Shopian district. (ANI)

