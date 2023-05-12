New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A 43-year-old man, working as a peon in a school in the national capital was detained for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old girl studying in the same school, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The detained man is a resident of Delhi's Sultanpuri.

According to Delhi Police, the victim's mother alleged that her 4-year-old daughter was molested on May 9 while she was playing in the school. The incident of molestation was reported at South Rohini police station on May 10.

"As per the inputs given by the victim, a person having a moustache has done the act. Then on May 11, on the identification of the victim, the peon was detained," police added.

The victim was also medically examined at a city hospital.

The police further said that the girl had just got admission to the school and joined the classes on May 1.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at South Rohini police station.

Further investigation was underway. (ANI)

