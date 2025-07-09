New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man, who was reportedly addicted to liquor, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Khanpur area on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The body of R Chandra Shekhar was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a rope, after a foul smell emanating from his locked room alarmed neighbours, he added.

"He had been living alone at the accommodation since 2022 and the room was found locked from inside. Alarmed by the smell, neighbours broke open the iron window and found him unresponsive. Police were then informed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

A team from the Neb Sarai police station, along with the crime team, reached the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the scene. No suicide note was found and there were no signs of forced entry or struggle, the officer said.

"Local enquiries revealed that the deceased was unemployed, living alone and reportedly addicted to alcohol and cannabis. At this stage, no foul play is suspected," he added.

The body has been shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, the DCP said.

