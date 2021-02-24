Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Chandigarh reported 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection count to 21,541 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 55-year-old woman took the toll to 351, as per the bulletin.

There are 250 active cases as of now, it said.

Seventeen patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,940 in the city.

A total of 2,48,384 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,25,895 tested negative while reports of 157 samples are awaited, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)