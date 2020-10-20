New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll due to the disease to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases were detected following 56,593 coronavirus tests conducted the previous day.

Forty-one more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,081, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

The tally of active cases on Tuesday rose to 23,922 from 22,570 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,36,750, the bulletin added.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,716 from 2,782 on Monday.

The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 6.32 per cent while the recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding, the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,717 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,568 are vacant.

It said 959 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the test count several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 42,340 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 14,253, in all adding to 56,593, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday, was over 2.14 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 40.8 lakh.

The bulletin said 3,06,747 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, the number started to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation slightly dropped to 14,046 compared to 14,164 the previous day.

