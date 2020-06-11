Pune, Jun 11 (PTI) Pune district reported 418 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 10,812 on Thursday, while 11 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 460 in the district with 11 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Indian Army Retaliates Strongly to Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Rajouri Sector: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

"Of the 418 cases, 292 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (city areas), which now has 8,893 patients. Also, 207 patients were discharged from hospitals," the official said.

With 97 fresh cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 1015, he said.

Also Read | Latest COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers Shows India Outranks UK to Become Fourth-Most Coronavirus Infected Country With Total Tally Nearing The 3 Lakh Mark.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune cantonment board areas has increased to 904, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)