Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported 42 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,159.

The fresh cases included those of a five-month-old boy and five-year-old girl, as per a medical bulletin.

The cases were reported from several areas including Bapu Dham Colony, Maloya, Kajheri, Manimajra, Burail and sectors 22, 25, 51 and 56 of Chandigarh.

The death toll in the city as of now is 19, as per the bulletin.

Eight coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from infection. A total of 706 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 14,778 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 13,541 tested negative while reports in 75 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

There are 433 active cases as of now.

