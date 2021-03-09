New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): As many as 42 organisations have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Union Government, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Tuesday. The 42 terrorist organisations have been listed under the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"The Government has declared 42 organisations as terrorist organisations and listed their names in the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Terrorism in India has largely been sponsored from across the border," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a written reply

The Ministry also informed that since August 2019, 627 persons including separatists, overground workers, stone pelters etc. were detained at various points of time.

"Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 454 persons have been released till date," the ministry said.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that no person is under home arrest under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)