New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in the case in which a 42-year-old man was killed following a dispute over parking in the Bhogal area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place around 10:30 pm on August 7 when the victim, Asif Qureshi, got into an altercation over the parking of a scooty belonging to the accused. During the altercation, one of the alleged accused attacked Qureshi with a sharp-pointed object (poker) on the chest, which resulted in the death of the victim.

Qureshi, was a resident of Church Lane, Bhogal, Jangpura.

Following the incident, an FIR (No. 233/25) was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station on August 8.

Both the accused, Ujjwal (19 years old) and Gautam (18 years old), who are also residents of Church Lane, Bhogal, Jangpura, were arrested by the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in the national capital's Ranhola area a 50-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in the early hours of Wednesday. Police have identified her estranged husband, Parmod Jha (60), as the prime suspect in the case.

The police have identified the deceased as Kiran Jha.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call reporting the murder was received around 4:09 am. The deceased, who worked as a caretaker for patients, had been living with her daughter-in-law, Kamal Jha, granddaughter, and son, Durgesh Jha.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused, Parmod Jha, had arrived in Delhi on August 1 after nearly a decade, having been away in his native village, Chidiabad in Jamalpur city, Munger district, Bihar. Police said Kiran and Parmod had been living separately for the past ten years.

Durgesh, the couple's son, currently works with a Micro Finance Company in Darbhanga, Bihar. During the inquiry, Kamal, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, informed police that the accused had not been in contact with the family for years and was unemployed.

CCTV footage from the Delhi government's camera installed outside the residence reportedly captured the accused leaving the premises at approximately 12:50 am, hours before the murder was discovered.

Crime and forensic teams were promptly dispatched to the scene. The crime scene has been secured, and the weapon of offence has been recovered from the room where the incident occurred.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and have deployed teams to major railway stations and bus terminals across the city. (ANI)

