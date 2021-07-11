New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The body of a 42-year-old woman with her throat slit was found in Dwarka's Amberhai village on Saturday evening, police said here.

She was identified as Monika Sharma, a resident of the locality in Dwarka sector 19, they said.

According to the police, a call regarding the murder was received around 7 pm.

"Thereafter, police rushed to the spot and found Sharma's throat was slit with a knife. Her husband had died in February 2021," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

The victim's 17-year-old daughter used to live with her, while her 11-year-old son lives with her parents in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, the police said.

There was no sign of forced entry and robbery or loot angle is ruled out, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

