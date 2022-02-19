Amaravati, Feb 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh witnessed 425 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and took the total till date to 23,15,950.

According to the latest bulletin, the total recoveries touched 22,93,882 after 1,486 infected persons got cured in 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The overall death toll increased to 14,710 with two fatalities, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases remained at 7,358.

West Godavari district reported the highest number of 113 fresh cases followed by East Godavari 72 and Krishna 55.

Of the remaining 10, eight districts registered less than 40 fresh cases each while Srikakulam and Kurnool added just one each.

The districts of Chittoor and Krishna reported one fresh fatality each.

