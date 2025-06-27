New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A 43-year-old man, identified as Deepak, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Bawana area of Delhi on Friday morning, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred while Deepak was out on a morning walk with his daughter. During the attack, his daughter sustained an injury to her hand and was admitted to the hospital. She is stated to be out of danger.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Unknown people have fired upon him, Dipak's daughter has sustained injury on her hand, and she is out of danger. Further details will be provided later", Delhi police said in a statement.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported earlier on June 22, a 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a local resident who intervened to stop him from harassing a girl in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. Police received a call about a stabbing in the area. According to officials, a local youth stepped in after he saw a girl being harassed by the accused. In retaliation, the accused allegedly stabbed the youth and fled the spot.

The accused, identified as Chaman, son of Guddu and a resident of E-Block, Sri Ram Colony, was later traced and arrested. A case was registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the stabbing.

Subsequently, based on the girl's complaint, a second case was registered under Section 74 of the BNS and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as one of the complainants was found to be a minor.

Police said further investigation is underway in both cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)