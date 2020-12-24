Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 437 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

With this, the Covid-19 tally of the state reached 53,392 including 4,629 active cases.

While 882 people have succumbed to the lethal virus, 47,834 persons have recovered from the viral infection here.

Meanwhile, with 23,950 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 1,00,99,066, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

