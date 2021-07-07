Kohima, Jul 7 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 25,663 on Wednesday as 44 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

As many as 105 more patients recuperated from the disease.

Nagaland also reported two more deaths, one each in Dimapur and Wokha districts, pushing the death toll to 505, the bulletin said.

"44 positive cases detected today are Dimapur: 15, Kohima: 14, Peren: 5, Mokokchung and Wokha: 3 each and Kiphire, Mon, Phek, and Tuensang: 1," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that at present there are 1,070 active cases in the state and 23,376 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate has gone up to 91.08 per cent from Tuesdays 90.83 per cent.

Altogether 712 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, 2,34,126 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, Dr. Kikon said.

A total of 5,62,382 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 4,85,726 persons, of whom 76,656 have received both doses, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

