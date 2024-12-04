Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Forty-four transgender persons on Wednesday cleared the physical efficiency tests for selection as Traffic Assistants in the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department.

Telangana government has began the process of recruiting transgenders as traffic assistants, after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to appoint them as traffic volunteers to give recognition to the transgender community in the society.

In accordance with the government's instructions, events were organised for the transgenders today as per the list of candidates given by the Social Welfare Department at Goshamahal Police Ground here, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

In the recruitment process, 58 transgenders attended of which 44 were selected after 800 meters running race, long jump, shot-put competitions were conducted, it said.

Addressing them, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said that "you should be a role model for your community and bring a good name to Hyderabad Police and Telangana State Police Department".

Meanwhile, another senior police official said "44 transgender persons cleared the physical efficiency tests and their selection is subject to fulfilling criteria (medical and background check) and then they will be short-listed. They will be enrolled on a pilot basis for six months".

On the recruitment of transgenders, the candidates in 18-40 age group are eligible, with educational qualification of SSC. They also should have a personal identity card issued by the government and should be a resident of Hyderabad Commissionerate limits, the release said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Viswa Prasad and other officials were present.

