Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Rajasthan on Saturday reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection count to 3,24,948, according to an official report.

No coronavirus death was reported on Saturday in the state where the disease has killed 2,796 people till now.

The maximum cases were reported from Jaipur where 72 people were found infected with the virus. Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur recorded 56, 48 and 47 cases, respectively, according to the report.

A total of 3,18,842 people have recovered from the disease so far and the number of active cases stands at 3,310.

