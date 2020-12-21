Dehradun, Dec 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 1,426 on Monday with 13 more fatalities, while 448 new cases pushed the infection tally to 86,765, a health department bulletin here said

Of the new cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 157 cases, followed by 113 in Nainital, Uttarkashi 39, Haridwar 31, Tehri 23, Pithoragarh 19, Rudraprayag 14, Almora 12, Pauri 11, Udham Singh Nagar 10, Champawat 10, Bageshwar seven and Chamoli two, it said. Meanwhile, 13 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll so far to 1,426, the bulletin said.

A total of 78,686 infected people have recuperated, 1,069 have migrated out of the state and 5,584 are under treatment presently, it said.

