Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 452 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in a day, which pushed the infection tally in the union territory to 92,677 and death toll to 1,451, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 194 are from Jammu and 258 from the Kashmir valley, they said, adding Srinagar district reported the highest 118 new cases, followed by 109 in Jammu district.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Inaugurate Green App on October 29, Citizens Can Register Complaints Regarding Waste Burning, Industrial Pollution Through App.

There are 6,990 active cases of COVID-19 in the union territory, while 84,236 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

Of the seven fresh deaths, four were from Jammu region and three from the Valley.

Also Read | Five Students of Delhi Govt School Selected in IITs, 22 Others From Same School Qualified in NEET.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)