Ranchi, Jul 27 (PTI) There were 457 more novel coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, taking the tally to 8,349 on Monday, while the toll rose to 85 with two more deaths, a government bulletin said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 4,560, while 3,704 people have recovered so far, the bulletin said.

Two more COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, it said.

The recovery rate is 44.36 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.02 per cent, it added.

