New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Forty-six doctors from across the country were conferred with honorary professorship by the Indian Medical Association here on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday for their contribution to its professional development programmes.

The titles were conferred by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who lauded the contribution of doctors to the country's development and appreciated the IMA's role in guiding the entire medical community and the general public.

Mandaviya also spoke about the role of doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein all medical practitioners worked on war footing on a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister appreciated the IMA for working closely with the government and for bringing improvements in the healthcare sector of the country.

