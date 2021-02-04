Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload in Mumbai increased to 3,10,597 with 463 new cases being reported on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With five new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 11,378, it said in a statement.

The number of recovered patients jumped to 2,92,816 with 591 patients being discharged from hospitals, while the number of active patients is 5,489.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is now 566 days.

As many as 4,331 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 18 centers in the city on Thursday, taking the total of inoculated persons to 62,954, the BMC said. PTI

