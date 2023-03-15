Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Haryana Police on Wednesday seized 490 liquor cases being smuggled from Punjab to the dry state of Gujarat using forged Army papers, an official said.

Narnaul police received a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled in a truck from Punjab to Gujarat, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said.

A checkpoint was erected on the highway in Mahendergarh district and a container truck coming from Dadri was signalled to stop. When the vehicle was searched, 490 boxes of liquor were recovered, he said.

The driver of the truck, Salim Khan, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was arrested, he said.

"The accused had brought the liquor from Punjab and was taking it to Gujarat. He had prepared fake invoices of different items bought from the army canteen, whereas all the boxes had liquor bottles," he said.

He was produced in a court and taken on police remand, the official said. PTI SUN

