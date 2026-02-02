Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI): Gujarat Giants (GG) all-rounder Sophie Devine stands just two wickets of surpassing Mumbai Indians (MI) stars Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr for most wickets taken by a bowler in a single edition of Women's Premier League (WPL) as her side takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a do-or-die eliminator clash on Tuesday.

For GG and DC, it would be a high-stakes match-up, as the eliminator clash will decide who gets to play in the title clash against the 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 36-year-old Sophie is in red-hot form with the ball, making merry in every phase of the play and has the experience and power to take GG to their first-ever WPL final.

Devine is at the top of the wicket-taking charts this season with 17 scalps in eight matches at an average of 13.94, with a four-fer to her name and best figures of 4/37. Her economy rate is 7.94. Alongside this, she has also scored 237 runs in eight innings at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 152.90, with two fifties to her name. For New Zealand's seasoned campaigner, this season has been one to cherish. Before this year's T20 World Cup in the UK, this serves as a massive confidence booster for the all-rounder, and she still has clearly got it to lock horns against the best.

Kerr topped the 2025 charts with 18 wickets at an average of 15.94 and best figures of 5/38 to her name, followed by Matthews, who also had 18 wickets at an average of 17.05 and best figures of 3/16.

Her best shot comes against Lizelle Lee, South African wicketkeeper, who has scored 162 runs against Devine in 121 balls, but has also been dismissed 11 times in 23 innings by the White Ferns legend.

Squads: Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge. (ANI)

