Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): Five persons have died and three others suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory here on Friday.

The fire was reported in T Kallupatti area of Madurai.

The police personnel are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

