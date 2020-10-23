Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): Five persons have died and three others suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory here on Friday.
The fire was reported in T Kallupatti area of Madurai.
Also Read | Bags on Wheels App to Be Launched by Northern Railways Soon to Ferry Passenger Luggage; Know All About The App-Based-Service.
The police personnel are present at the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read | ‘Water Taxis’ to Slash Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Travel Time by 30-40 Mins; All About The Commutation Mode That is Under Consideration.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)