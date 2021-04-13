Mandi (HP), Apr 13 (PTI) Five people died as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday, police said.

Four members of a family from Haraboi village were going to visit a local temple along with the driver when the car fell into the gorge in Nihri subdivision, according to police.

The deceased are Surinder Kumar, his son, daughter and mother and driver Suresh, police said. PTI

